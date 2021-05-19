Sony Sugar FC bought by Kisii-based businessman, renamed

Former Kenyan football champions Sony Sugar FC has been bought by Kisii-based businessman and former Shabana chairman Paul Mayieko.

The club has since been renamed to Gusii FC and its base relocated from Awendo in Migori County to Kisii. It will host its home matches at Gusii Stadium alongside Shabana FC.

The 2006 champions have been grappling with financial constraints after the taps of its sponsors - Sony Sugar Company Limited ran dry,.

Mayieka is the club’s chairman, while Hillary Ndemo has been named the team manager. Erick Muluku is the Organising Secretary, Duke Momanyi is the Secretary General, while Andrew Ongwae is the head coach.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Sony Sugar’s Managing Director (MD) Stephen Ligawa said the move to find a new owner for the club was occasioned by the biting financial constraints at the milling company.

“We were unable to run the team from November 2019 due to financial challenges. At that period, we were forced to scale down most of our activities,” said Ligawa.

Mayieko said they had partnered with the company at the start of the season to improve the dwindling results at the club.

“We partnered with Sony Sugar in a move to restore the glory of football in this region. However, we have now agreed to take full management,” he said.

He was Shabana FC’ chairman in 2018 when it was promoted to the National Super League (NSL) from FKF Division One League.

Sony Sugar were expelled from the top flight league in 2019 after they missed their third match of the season due to lack of funds.

FKF laws state that any team that fails to honour three fixtures in a season is relegated to the lower league.

Founded in 1982, Sony Sugar earned promotion to the top flight league in 1993. Their best moment in history remains the 2005-06 season when they clinched the league title under coach Francis Baraza. They won 20 matches during that campaign.

Defenders Noah Abich and Jockins Atudo, midfielders Fred Ajwang, Victor Ali Abondo, and Salim Babu are some of the players who played a key role in the team’s triumph.