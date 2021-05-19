Sony Sugar FC bought by Kisii-based businessman, renamed

By  Victor Otieno  &  Benson Ayienda

  • Defenders Noah Abich and Jockins Atudo, midfielders Fred Ajwang, Victor Ali Abondo, and Salim Babu are some of the players who played a key role in the team’s triumph.
  • In the ongoing 2020/21 NSL which resumed Wednesday, the team is ranked 16th with 18 points from 17 matches. They play Kakmega-based side Soy FC on Saturday.

Former Kenyan football champions Sony Sugar FC has been bought by Kisii-based businessman and former Shabana chairman Paul Mayieko.

