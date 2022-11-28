Song: Dropped Onana not out of Cameroon picture

Doha

Andre Onana could still play in Cameroon's final World Cup group game with Brazil despite being banished from the squad for Monday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Serbia, coach Rigobert Song said.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana was dropped from Cameroon's matchday squad for an unspecified disciplinary issue, with reports later circulating that the 26-year-old had been sent home before his team fought back from two goals down in an eventful Group G clash.

However Song said that Onana has not been completely dismissed from contention for the Brazil match, saying that "it depends on him" whether he will be brought back into the fold but not saying what had caused the row.

"He is an important player but what I have to do in my role is think about the group as a whole rather than just individuals," Song told reporters.

"Right now we are working with those who want to defend the our country's colours, what interests me are the players who are here.

"I've asked him to wait, we will have the opportunity to see if he can stay (at the World Cup). It also depends on him as he will also have to obey our rules. Let's see if that's possible."

Cameroon have to beat Brazil in order to progress to the knockout stages for the first time since 1990 and Song believes his team have what it takes to defeat the five-time world champions.

"We believe we can do it against Brazil," Song added.