Somalia 'welcomes' new football boss Yabarow

Hassan Yabarow Wiish has promised to unify warring stakeholders after he was elected Somalia Football Federation (SFF) boss.

Wiish was 'elected' by a section of football delegates following an elective meeting held at the Jazeera hotel in Mogadishu.

"We all agree that we have to grow football in this country because that is the best possible way to employ our talents. I want us to work together and make this happen and I am willing to engage and listen to everyone," he told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Wiish has, prior to his election, served as a Fifa referee and sports commissioner of Banadir region.

He has been known to promote sports and officiated through a number of talent development initiatives in the region.

But in a turn of events, Ali Abdi Mohaned has also been 'elected' SFF president after an elective meeting of delegates at the Elite hotel in the country's capital.

He has promised to improve the standards of football by growing the sport at the grassroots.

Somalia is known for its talents on the football pitch but development has been bogged down by political and security concerns in the past two decades.