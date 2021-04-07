Solskjaer welcomes rivalry between his keepers

Manchester United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson (third right) comes for a high ball but fails to gather as he collides with Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire (fourth right) during their English Premier League match against West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on March 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Clive Brunskill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Speculation has grown over the future of the 30-year-old De Gea, who has not started a match since the 0-0 draw with Chelsea on February 28
  • The former Atletico Madrid star, previously the undisputed number one at Old Trafford and capped 45 times by Spain, has been linked with a move to Atletico, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain
  • United manager Solskjaer, speaking on the eve of his side's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Spanish side Granada, talked up the value of competition in the squad

