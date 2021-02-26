Solskjaer wary of Chelsea challenge in battle for top four

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (second left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Stu Forster | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Norwegian predicted a tense battle for Champions League places with a third of the season still to go.
  • City, United, Leicester and West Ham are currently in the top four but a clutch of teams, including Chelsea and champions Liverpool, harbour ambitions of dislodging them.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.