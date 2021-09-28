Solskjaer: Trophy pressure normal at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (right) reacts after failing to score from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United are still searching for their first trophy since Solskjaer took charge in 2018.
  • They finished second in the Premier League last season and lost the Europa League final against Villarreal, who visit Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday.

London

