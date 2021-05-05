Solskjaer says Man Utd fans' protest went 'too far'

Supporters protest against Manchester United's owners, inside English Premier League club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on May 2, 2021, ahead of their English Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Manchester United were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway European Super League tournament. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as United and the rest of the English clubs pulled out.


Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

  • A number of supporters broke into the stadium and invaded the pitch while another group made their frustrations clear at the team hotel in the city centre.
  • A police spokesman said six officers were injured as flares were let off and bottles thrown during the protests. One officer sustained a fractured eye socket and another a facial wound.

London

