Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' with hotshot Haaland

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Sevilla FC on February 17, 2021 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville.
 

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

  • The 20-year-old striker has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football during goal-laden stints with Austrian side Salzburg and Dortmund.
  • Solskjaer coached Haaland, the son of his former Norway international team-mate Alf-Inge, at Molde

London

