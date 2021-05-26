Why Solskjaer is 'confident' ahead of Europa League final

  • United's last trophy came in the 2016-17 Europa League under Jose Mourinho, when they beat Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm to become just the fifth club to win all three major Uefa competitions.
  • Defeat to Sevilla last season was the third of four semi-final losses for Solskjaer since replacing Mourinho in December 2018, but an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma finally broke the curse.
  • Gerard Moreno's career-best 23 goals in La Liga this season put him level with Karim Benzema, with only Lionel Messi scoring more (30). T

