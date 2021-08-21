Solskjaer backs Paul Pogba to back up lavish praise

Paul Pogba.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (left) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood (centre) and Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba during their English Premier League match against Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Manchester United,Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.