Soka Talent Academy, Agape win junior tourney at Ligi Ndogo

Soka Talent Academy and Agape are the champions of the inaugural Amex Ligi Ndogo Inua Talanta tournament at Ligi Ndogo grounds.

Soka Talent Academy thrashed Ligi Ndogo 6-3 in the final to win the Under-11 football title on Saturday.

In the Under-9 category, Agape beat Soka Talent Academy 2-0 to be crowned champions.

Makolanders edged out Faces Soka Academy 2-0 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 stalemate during the normal time to claim the Under 11 Bowl title as Kibera Saints beat Ligi Ndogo 4-2 to settle for the Plate.

Jaoko Soccer School beat R.O Sports 3-1 to win the Under 9 Bowl as Faces Soka Academy trounced Main Stream 4-0 to secure the Plate.

The one-day competition, which was organised by Ligi Ndogo Academy in collaboration with the main sponsor Amex Auto Parts, featured 12 teams.