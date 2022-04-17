Sofapaka slow down Homeboyz's title charge again

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday dropped points in their maiden title quest after being held to a 1-1 draw by former champions Sofapaka in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Sofapaka captain Lawrence Juma converted from the spot in the 21st minute after Joe Waithira was brought down inside the box by Homeboyz custodian Godfrey Oputi.

However, David Okoth restored parity for Homeboyz in the 43rd minute with a powerful long range shot which went straight into the net as custodian Frederick Odhiambo watched helplessly.

Sofapaka squandered a chance to win the game, but Oputi rescued Homeboyz from suffering their third defeat of the season after he punched out midfielder Hansel Ochieng's 76th minute penalty.

The spot-kick was awarded after Homeboyz defender Stephen Wakanya had fouled forward Alex Imbusia inside the box.

The two teams had played out to the same scoreline last weekend at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex.

The draw cuts Homeboyz's lead at the top to eight points as they have amassed 54 points from 26 matches.

Defending champions Tusker, who beat Gor Mahia 2-0 on Saturday in Narok, have 46 points having also played the same number of matches.