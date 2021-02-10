Sofapaka pile more misery on Zoo FC

Sofapaka on Wednesday ensured Zoo FC remain winless in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 2-0 win over the Kericho based side at the Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

Lawrence Juma and Kepha Aswani's first half goals were enough to hand "Batoto ba Mungu" their fourth win of the season and condemn troubled Zoo to their sixth loss in eighth matches.

The win, which was Sofapaka's fourth of the season in 10 matches, saw them move to ninth place on the log with 14 points. Zoo remain bottom with two points.

But Sofapaka’s coach Ken Odhiambo was not impressed by the win because of the many chances that his side wasted.

“We should have won by a bigger margin considering that we got so many chances especially in the second half. It is something my players must be serious about because if you get a team that you can beat seven or six goals, you should take the chances,” he lamented.

Zoo’s coach Herman Iswekha blamed his side’s loss to a blunt attack and poor defending.

“My boys got chances in the match but they failed to turn them into goals. My defence was also shaky so as a coach I have a lot of work to do to ensure that we win matches,” said Iswekha.

Zoo's goalkeeper Brian Lumumba's early reaction saw him deny Sofapaka the lead in the seventh minute as he blocked new signing Timothy Otieno's cross, before a rushing Collins Wakhungu could connect.

But three minutes later, all Lumumba could do was to watch helplessly as Lawrence Juma's close range shot shook the net to the right.

Zoo's defenders were to blame for the goal as they failed to close in on the unmarked former Gor Mahia man.

The Kericho-based side, who were reeling from pressure from thw 2009 champions, had their first chance of the match in the 19th minute when Summy Ggolola's raced well on the left, but his shot from outside the box was blocked.

Otieno, last season's league top scorer with 15 goals, had a chance to open his account in the 23th minute, but his shot missed the target by inches on the left.

Five minutes later, Kepha Aswani punished the visitors for more poor defending as he stretched Sofapaka's lead with an easy header.

Zoo had a chance to reduce the deficit in the 32nd minute, but Kepha Ondati fumbled as he attempted to control the ball inside the box from Geoffrey Gichana's free-kick delivery and the hosts cleared the danger.

Zoo's coach Herman Iswekha moved to improve things on his side in the 36th minute by introducing Danson Kiprono and Mathew Tayo, for Edwin Namasaka and Elvis Too respectively.

Sofapaka's coach Ken Odhiambo responded to that change at the restart, bringing in Joseph Irungu for Aswani, who picked an injury in the first half.

Zoo improved in the second half and in the 53rd minute, Sofakapa's goalkeeper Simon Masaka was forced to leave his line early and make a save at the foot of Ondari.

The hosts' first best chance of the second half arrived in the 58th minute when they won a free-kick at the edge of the box, but Otieno's effort was inches high.

In the 66th minute, Wakhungu missed a glorious chance to kill the game for Sofapaka when he failed to connect to Otieno's weighty pass from the left, with goalkeeper Lumumba to beat.

Moments later, Wakhungu was replaced by Bizimana Hamisi. Sofapaka were forced to bring in Isaac Mitima in the 70th minute after Mohammed Kilume picked an injury.

Irungu was not lucky as his shot from a tight angle after beating several legs in Zoo's box missed the target to the right, before Otieno was denied by Lumumba four minutes later.

Sofapaka wasted other several chances that would have seen them win the match by a bigger margin.