Sofapaka pile more misery on Vihiga, Police gun down Posta

Sofapaka Saturday compounded Vihiga Bullets woes in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a slim 1-0 win at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

Earlier on at the same venue, Kenya Police rallied from behind to edge out Posta Rangers 2-1, while at Kericho Green Stadium, Ulinzi Stars and Bandari settled for a barren draw.

Forward Rody Manga needed only five minutes to fire the "Batoto ba Mungu" ahead against Vihiga, who are on the brink of relegation.

With the 2009 champions enjoying bulk of the possession, their goalkeeper Simon Masaka had a field day on the other end of the pitch until in the dying minutes of the first-half when Vihiga looked dangerous.

Coach Abdallah Juma's side returned stronger in the second-half, they failed to find the equaliser.

Sofapaka, under the tutelage David Ouma, was also guilty of wasting glorious chances in the second period.

Following the loss, Vihiga are living on borrowed time in the top flight league as they lie 17th with 21 points from 30 matches.

Wazito, who play Bidco United on Sunday, are 16th with 25 points.

While Vihiga remains with two matches, Wazito are left with three matches, including the clash with Bidco.

The slim victory saw Sofapaka move jointly seventh with KCB on 43 points.

"I am happy with how the boys have played. Apart from conceding early, they gave their best and played according to instructions. We still have a chance of surviving because it is tough for all the teams. We are going to work at home so that we collect maximum points in our two remaining matches (against Police and Wazito)," said coach Juma.

Ouma said: "We knew it would be a tough match because Vihiga are out to do everything to avoid relegation. Our plan was to start strongly and it worked for us because we scored early. Keeping a clean sheet gives us confidence going into our next matches."

The barren draw between Bandari and Ulinzi saw the Dockers loose grip in the title challenge. In the match, Bandari's coach Anthony Kimani made two changes from the side that last week thumped Sharks 2-0.

He rested Mohammed Abeid and suspended Andrew Juma for Mohammed Siraj and Brian Odera respectively.

The dockers came close finding an early lead when a blind pass from Ulinzi's goalkeeper James Saruni met speedy winger Abdallah Hassan who squandered the chance.

Later in the 13th minute, a cross from Atariza Amai met Yohana Mwita who headed the ball wide. "My boys created plenty of chances in the game but we failed to capitalise on the opportunities. We will now regroup and prepare to face the next opponent (Sofapaka) at home," said Bandari coach Anthony Kimani. Bandari are third with 54 points while Ulinzi are 13th with 34 points.

Kenyan international Clifton Miheso was the hero for Police against Posta as he struck on 65 and 87 minutes to reduce Patrick Otieno's first-half strike to a consolation goal for the Mailmen. Posta are 10th on 41 points, three above 12th placed Police.

Saturday's matches

Kenya Police 2 Posta Rangers 1

Sofapaka 1 Vihiga Bullets 0