Sofapaka leave it late to punish Wazito

Wazito defender Joseph Odhiambo (centre) vies with Sofapaka forward Ambrose Sifuna (right) as Stephen Otieno closes in during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Wundanyi grounds, Taita taveta on May 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sofapaka got their two goals in the second half through Nixon Omondi and Lawrence Juma
  • Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo said he was happy with the result pointing out that their plan was to pile pressure on Wazito in the second half
  • Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi blamed their poor performance on the long break that has seen them fail to train for almost two months

Sofapaka put up a late surge to edge Wazito 2-0 in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Wundanyi grounds on Sunday.

