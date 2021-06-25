Sofapaka hold on-form Ulinzi in FKFPL

Ulinzi Stars on Friday extended their unbeaten run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) to five matches as they battled to a barren draw with Sofapaka at Utalii Sports Club in Nairobi.

Both sides wasted open chances in the end-to-end encounter. Ulinzi triumphed 2-0 in the first leg of this contest.

The draw saw Ulinzi remain eighth on 28 points, while Sofapaka are 12th on 24 points.

"I feel like we have lost two points because we had two good chances but instead of going for intelligence, we went for power. But Ulinzi have also played well and for us (Sofapaka) we will have to work on being clinical in front of goal," said Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo.

His opposite number Benjamin Nyangweso said: "They are very lucky to get a point from this match because we have beaten them in the last two games."

"We were not patient at goal and it cost us because we wasted some good chances."

Looking to return to winning ways, hosts Sofapaka started strongly, with the soldiers resorting to playing in their area.

The first real chance fell to the "Batoto ba Mungu" after 10 minutes, Bizimana Amissi delaying in his run to tap in Ambrose Sifuna dangerous cross from the right, which had beaten goalkeeper James Saruni beaten.

Saruni is leading the golden gloves race with 10 clean-sheets thus far while Ulinzi conceded the fewest number of goals in the league thus far at 11.

Clinton Omondi raced on the right to connect to an incoming pass from the midfield but his drive from outside the box was easily saved by Sofapaka's goalkeeper Kevin Omondi On 20 minutes.

Ulinzi survived again at the half-hour mark when Nixon Omondi's header at the goal mouth from Lawrence Juma's free-kick went off, before shot-stopper Omondi was forced to leave his line early the other end to clear a dangerous attack from Brian Birgen's delivery.

Juma then found his way into the box but his left-footed shot missed the target narrowly.

Ulinzi's Masita Masuta then smashed Sofapaka's goalpost from close range with Omondi beaten in his area.

Nyangweso moved to improve the momentum on his side early in the second half, introducing Oscar Mawalwa and Boraafya Omar for Clinton Omondi and Ibrahim Shambi at the restart.

The change looked to be working for the four-time champions, as Sofapaka's goalkeeper Kevin Omondi was forced into two early saves.

Sifuna had a chance on the other end but he rushed and planted his shot over the crossbar, to the disappointment of Sofapaka's bench.