Sofapaka, Gor share spoils in Wundanyi

Gor Mahia's Samuel Onyango (centre) attempts to control the ball as Sofapaka defender Stephen Okola (left) looks on during their Football Kenya Federarion Premier League match in Wundanyi on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • Batoto ba Mungu netted their goal in the 29th minute when Waithera received a through pass from Lawrence Juma and blasted the ball home past a helpless Otieno.
  • In the second half, more chances were created, but it was Gor who managed to equalise in the 79th minute when Omondi failed to save a powerful shot by Lwasa.

Sofapaka and Gor Mahia Wednesday settled for a 1-1 draw during a thrilling Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta county.

