Sofapaka edge AFC Leopards in penalties to win Jamhuri Day Cup

Sofapaka are Jamhuri Day Cup champions.

They beat AFC Leopards 4-3 through penalties at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday to earn Sh500,000, while Leopards were awarded Sh300,000.

Both teams shared the points after settling for a 1-1 in regulation time in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match that doubled up as Jamhuri Day Cup final.

Leopards, who missed several opportunities scored through a penalty kick taken by Washington Munene after the much improved Jaffari Owiti was fouled in the box while in a position to score.

Sofapaka equalised through substitute Roddy Manga with six minutes left, a goal Leopards protested alleging the he scored using his hand.

In the shootout, Sofapaka scored through Davies Kisiriye, Lucky Mweu, Stephen Okoth and Mathias Kigonya while Alex Imbusia's kick was saved by Levis Opiyo.

Leopards marksmen were Washington Munene, Moses Lukhumwa and Maxwel Otieno. Bryan Wanyama's effort hit the post and went out while Fasanmi Olaniyi Ojo's penalty was saved by Kigonya who scored the winner.

Sofapaka forward Joe Waithera vies with AFC Leopards custodian Levis Opiyo during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on December 12, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Nigerian import, Olaniyi of Leopards, who missed a penalty against Tusker FC last weekend, was given tight security after missing the fifth penalty that should have given Ingwe the win.

Ingwe fans were baying for his blood after he missed again. Shouts of 'Ojo must go!' rent the air as dejected Ingwe fans left the stadium.

"We played better in the fist half but missed chances," said AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.

Sofapaka coach David Ouma thanked his charges for putting up a sterling performance towards the end to equalise before winning the 2022 Jamhuri Cup through post match penalties.