Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo: Bring on Gor Mahia

Wazito striker Vincent Oburu (right) vies for the ball with Sofapaka's Isaac Mitima during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County on May 16, 2021. Sofapaka won 2-0.
 


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Odhiambo, whose side beat Wazito 2-0 on Sunday at the same venue,  believes the win over the moneybags will push his team when they tackle the defending champions.
  • Sofapaka, ninth on the standings on 19 points from 15 matches, will move level on points with sixth-placed Gor Mahia with victory in Wundanyi.

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo is optimistic his charges will keep their momentum when they face Gor Mahia in their rescheduled Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on Thursday.

