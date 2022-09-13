Sofapaka appoint Paul Ogai as assistant coach

Former Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Sofapaka have appointed Paul Ogai as assistant coach.

“We are pleased to announce that we have acquired the services of coach Paul Ogai from Kibera Black Stars. Ogai joins the club to deputise head coach David Ouma,” said Sofapaka in Tuesday’s communique on its social media pages.

Apart from Kibera Black Stars, some of the teams that coach Ogai has previously handled are Western Stima, Kisumu AllStars, Coast Stima and Palos FC.

At Sofapaka, he replaces Hillary Echesa who held the position on an interim basis after Ouma was made acting coach following the sacking of Ken Odhiambo in February.