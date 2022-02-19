Smith-Rowe, Saka continue Arsenal revival, Liverpool survive scare

Arsenal's English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Milot Rashica's shot deflected in off Joel Matip three minutes into the second half.
  • But Liverpool's deadly duo of Sadio Mane and Salah turned the game around with two goals in the space of three minutes.
  • Mane produced a stunning acrobatic finish to meet Kostas Tsimikas' looping header.

Manchester, United Kingdom

