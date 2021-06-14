Slovakia beat 10-man Poland to open Euro 2020 account

Slovakia's defender Milan Skriniar celebrates scoring the team's second goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group E match against Poland at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Wojciech Szczesny's 18th-minute own goal and Milan Skriniar's strike 21 minutes from the end sank Poland, who levelled through Karol Linetty just after the break but lost Grzegorz Krychowiak to a second bookable offence shortly before Slovakia's winner.

Saint Petersburg

