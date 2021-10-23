Slick Manchester City blow away Brighton

Manchester City

Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (centre) celebrates scoring their fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The English champions had the points sealed by half-time as Ilkay Gundogan tapped into an empty net on 13 minutes before Phil Foden finished off two fine team moves.
  • Alexis Mac Allister's penalty pulled a goal back for Brighton, before Riyad Mahrez put the seal on a slick City display.

Brighton, United Kingdom

