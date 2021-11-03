Slick Man City close in on last 16 place after Brugge rout

Manchester City

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling is mobbed by teammates after scoring the team's third goal during their Uefa Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 3, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pep Guardiola's side recovered from the shock of conceding a John Stones own goal after Phil Foden's early opener at the Etihad Stadium.
  • Riyad Mahrez put City back in front in the second half and Raheem Sterling came off the bench to end his goal drought before Gabriel Jesus capped the rout.

Manchester, United Kingdom

