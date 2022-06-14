Sixteen teams set for Walinzi Cup
What you need to know:
- The tournament will move to other regions outside Nairobi with Mombasa scheduled for September and Kisumu in November
- "We believe by bringing together the security guards from the respective companies, there can be a lot of growth in the sector which is key in the security of the country. As we head towards the elections, it will also be a strong message that we remain brothers and sisters even if we are from different camps," said a statement from the organisers.
Sixteen security companies will take part in an inaugural football tournament dubbed Walinzi Cup on June 25 at Jamhuri Primary School, Nairobi.
The event, which will see the companies form a seven-aside team is organised by Linzi Event Management Limited and sponsored by Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) and KSIA (Kenya Security Industry Association)
The tournament seeks to honor askaris, boost their moral and social engagement with employers.
Some of the security companies taking part will be Securkenya, Sekura, Babs Security, Absolute among others.
The tournament will move to other regions outside Nairobi with Mombasa scheduled for September and Kisumu in November
"We believe by bringing together the security guards from the respective companies, there can be a lot of growth in the sector which is key in the security of the country. As we head towards the elections, it will also be a strong message that we remain brothers and sisters even if we are from different camps," said a statement from the organisers.