FKF-PL: Six-star AFC Leopards maul FC Talanta

Striker Victor Omune on Thursday scored four goals as AFC Leopards Thursday bounced back to winnings ways in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) League with a 6-0 rout of hosts FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Omune, who replaced Nigerian Ojo Olaniyi in the starting line-up struck in the 27, 53, 87 and 89 minutes respectively to inspire the 12-time champions to the biggest win of the season thus far.

Midfielder Cliff Nyakeya struck Leopards two other goals.

In the only other FKF-PL match of the day, troubled Wazito FC rallied from behind to hold Posta Rangers to a 1-1 draw at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

Leopards’ big win over Talanta propelled them to fifth on the log with 25 points, six behind leaders Nzoia Sugar. Both Ingwe and Nzoia have no match in hand, having played 15 games each.

Talanta, who have played 14 matches are 14th on the log with 12 points only.

Leopards came into the clash against Talanta on the back of a barren draw with Nzoia. For Talanta, they had thumped Wazito 3-0 in their last league’s encounter.

Ingwe needed only seven minutes to take a deserved lead against coach Ken Kenyatta’s boys with Nyakeya capitalising on a blunder by Talanta goalkeeper Jairus Adira.

As the match progressed, the visitors maintained their high momentum, bagging the second goal in the 28th minute through Omune.

Eight minutes after the restart, Omune put the score beyond Talanta’s reach after he beat goalkeeper Adira with a close range shot to the roof of the net. This was after Jafary Owiti picked him unmarked upfront with a beautiful through pass.

The hosts would have reduced the deficit but they were not clinical enough with the few chances that came their way.

Nyakeya made them rue the missed chances with a 56th minute strike after he rounded goalkeeper Adira in his area, before slotting home into the empty net.

Omune added two more goals in the 87th and 89th minutes respectively to complete Ingwe’s big win to the delight of their fans.

Against Wazito at MISC Kasarani Annex, Sammy Odera scored in the first minute to give Rangers an early lead but the visitors equalised through substitute Collins Neto in the 63rd minute.

Rangers are 11th with 18 points while Wazito are 16th with nine points only.

Coach Kenyattta blamed his side’s huge loss to lack of motivation, saying his boys are grappling with many challenges, which include delayed salary payment and lack of a training ground.

“We don’t have a field for training while we have also not been paid for a whole year. Recruitment is also a very big problem in the team because they don’t pay (salaries),” lamented Kenyatta.

“The performance that you are seeing today is because players are not motivated at all. What you do in training is what you get in a match. If there is no field to train on, do you expect positive results?” he quipped.