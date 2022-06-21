Six cleared for AFC Leopards polls

Six candidates including the incumbent chairman Dan Shikanda have been cleared to vie for seats during AFC Leopards Club elections set for Sunday at Kasarani Stadium.

But the Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD) mandated to oversee the elections has not cleared the current treasurer Maurice Chichi, leaving Oliver Napali Imbenzi unopposed for the position.

Oliver Shikuku, who beat Robert Situma during the last polls to clinch the Secretary-General's post, will not be seeking re-election.

Shikanda, who has the backing of Ingwe legends, is facing opposition from former club CEO Ronald Namai.

The retired internationals led by Josephat Murila and Wilberforce Mulamba have urged the club members to re-elect Shikanda for continuity.

While on his campaign trail at the weekend, Shikanda who has also the support of Luhya elders led by former club vice-chairman Vincent Shimoli, admitted that due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and lack of stable sponsors, he failed to implement his manifesto upon assuming office in 2019.

The former international has promised to ensure the club attains financial sustainability by investing in physical infrastructure.

Shikanda also insisted on his pledge to reward each player with a house in Nairobi if the team wins next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

“Each of the 30 players in the squad will be rewarded with a house in Nairobi if they win the league title to end the long wait since 1998,” he said.

Mombasa businessman Gilbert Andugu, Human Resource guru Robert Situma and Tony Omusina are in the race to fight for the Secretary-General's position.

In his manifesto, Situma has touched on management, communal, commercial and youth development.

Andugu has previously served the club as the chair of branch chairpersons for three years.

Namai, whose motto is ‘Get it Right', has listed Football Excellence, Commercial and Financial Accountability, Administrative Astuteness and Community Engagement as his priorities in his manifesto.