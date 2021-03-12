Six challenges facing new Caf boss Motsepe

President of the CAF Patrice Motsepe (centre) is pictured during a break at the 43rd CAF General Assembly, on March 12,2021, in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Many clubs lose money competing in CAF competitions, where prize money kicks in only after two (Champions League) or three (Confederation Cup) qualifying rounds.
  • Even teams that go all the way and pocket the Champions League first prize of $2.5 million (2.1 million euros) say they lose out with half the money needed for player bonuses.

Rabat

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.