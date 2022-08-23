Situma, Aquino eye Cecafa qualifiers final spot

Simba Queens striker Topister Situma Tuesday admitted that the ongoing Cecafa regional qualifiers for the Caf Champions League are tough ahead of their semi-final clash against Rwanda's AS Kigali on Wednesday.

The Tanzanian champions will fancy their chances of booking their spot in Saturday's final during the 7pm clash at Azam Sports Complex in Chemazi.

In the first semi at 4pm, SHE Corporates of Uganda play Commercial Bank Of Ethiopia.

At stake for the winner of the tourney is a chance to represent the Cecafa region in the Caf Women's Champions League in Morocco later this year. Vihiga Queens were the region's representatives during the first edition held last year.

The Harambee Starlets striker will be hoping to open her account in the second edition of the competition.

"It is a very competitive tournament this year. Teams have displayed high quality football. I believe we have the potential to win all the remaining matches and qualify for the Champions League," said Situma.

Last year, she won the inaugural edition with four-times Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens, who are missing for this event, due to current Fifa ban on Kenya.

"If we qualify, it will be a good opportunity to show my talent and possibly get scouted by European clubs," added Situma.

Her country and club mate, Corazone Aquino, who has scored two goals in the competition, is confident of adding to her tally.

"My goal is to help my team win all the matches. I want to score again and again. I know if we play as a unit, we will be able to go all the way," said Aquino.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi led group 'B' with a maximum nine points, scoring 12 goals.

SHE Corporates followed in second place with six points, while Yei Joints and Garde Republicaine were eliminated from the competition after finishing in the third and fourth position respectively.