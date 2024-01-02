Sitikho, Khandalala win D-RM Foundation titles in Bungoma

Sitikho Young FC and Khandalala Super Stars are the D-RM Foundation football men and women champions, respectively.

Sitikho, comprising a select team in the age-group category, easily defeated Musanda 2-0 in a one-sided finale at Khalala Primary School in Bungoma County.

Josphat Shisala and Mundia Alusa scored for the winning team on either side of the break.

“In games like this, you have to be patient especially after taking the lead. We tried hard to control the game throughout because maintaining the result is the most difficult phase in game management,” explained Shisala, who was named the man of the match.

Sungura FC finished third.

In the women’s category, Khandala SuperSrtars edged Mwangaza Starlets by a solitary goal to emerge champions, with Mwembula Girls claiming the bronze.

This annual off-season tournament, which attracted a sizeable crowd, is sponsored by INUA AI.

“The quality of the players has really impressed us and we are excited to note that coaches from the Bungoma County league were here to scout for talent,” said Humphrey Muchuma, the INUA AI Chief Executive.

He urged the youth to maximise opportunities in the digital world into income-generating activities.

The competition also had fun activities like cycling, sugarcane chewing, soda and a bread-eating competition.

The winning teams were awarded trophies, medals and prize money.