Singapore teen admits sending death threats to Brighton footballer

Brighton's French striker Neal Maupay celebrates scoring his team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on September 26, 2020.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After the player reported the messages, the Premier League worked with authorities in Singapore to pursue legal action, the league said in a statement. 
  • "As this case shows, we take each report seriously and will do everything we can to identify and investigate offenders and pursue legal action, wherever in the world they may be," said chief executive Richard Masters.  

Singapore

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Talanta FC stay top of NSL despite All Stars loss

  2. Reports: Spurs hold talks with former Inter boss Conte

  3. Betway Cup: Holders Bandari lead big guns into next round

  4. Kenya's Beatrice Chebet sets meet record in France

  5. Singapore teen admits sending death threats to Brighton footballer

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.