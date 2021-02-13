Simba stun V Club in Caf Champions League

  • Simba may have surprised Plateau United of Nigeria in a qualifier, but they travelled to Kinshasa with understandable trepidation after being hammered 5-0 there by V Club two seasons ago
  • A multi-national Simba side including players from Tanzania, Zambia, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Kenya, Mozambique and Uganda contained V Club in a largely uneventful first half
  • The Dar es Salaam outfit went ahead on 60 minutes when DR Congo-born Mugalu beat Cameroonian goalkeeper Simon Omossola from the penalty spot for what proved the only goal of the Group A clash

