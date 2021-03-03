Silibwet Leons fall to Muli's Children in Bomet

Muli's Children Family FC Wednesday beat hosts Silibwet Leons FC 2-0 in a National Super League match (NSL) at Bomet IAAF Stadium.

Collins Onyango opened the score sheet for the visitors in the 31st minute when he penetrated a lax Silibwet FC defence to fire home.

Despite changing its game plan, Silibwet FC players were unable to equalise and trailed by the soliary goal at the break.

In the second half, Bradley Omondi fired a salvo to the net in the 77th minutee to seal the home side's fate.

“We were well prepared for the match and all our players were good form and we managed to get a three points in a tough duel, Muli's Chidlren coach.

Evans Mvuta, the Silibwet Leons FC coach, said the visiting team was technically, psychologically and physically superior to them.

”We will strive to win the next match after correcting our mistakes,” said Mavuta.

In the same venue, the contest between APS Bomet FC and Shabana FC matcH Ended in a barren draw.