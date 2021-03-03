Silibwet Leons fall to Muli's Children in Bomet

Silibwet Leons FC's Denis Cheruiyot (left) dribbles past Muli's Chidren Family FC players during their National Super League match at Bomet IAAF Stadium on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

What you need to know:

  • Evans Mvuta, the Silibwet Leons FC coach, said the visiting team was technically, psychologically and physically superior to them.
  • ”We will strive to win the next match after correcting our mistakes,” said Mavuta.
  • In the same venue, the contest between APS Bomet FC and Shabana FC matcH Ended In a barren draw.

Muli's Children Family FC Wednesday beat hosts Silibwet Leons FC 2-0 in a National Super League match (NSL) at Bomet IAAF Stadium.

