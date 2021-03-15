Shun drugs and crime, ex-Mathare United footballer tells Nakuru youth

Former Mathare United player Tedium Rogers gives budding football players tips during a coaching clinic for under 14 at Kisulisuli playgrounds in Nakuru Town on March 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kasskass said that the inaugural football clinic was an eye-opener and he will plan to hold more clinics to enlighten the boys on the dangers of drugs and crime.
  • "The young players hail from areas that are not safe for them and face a lot of bad influence and as former football stars, the only way we can give back to the society is giving them tips to become better football players and citizens, by encouraging them to pursue their education vigorously," said Kasskass.

As he watched the budding players some as old as five years go through their paces at the edge of the dusty Kisulisuli playground in Nakuru Town East, very few people noticed his presence.

