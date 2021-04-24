Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard looks on during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Eden Hazard was thrown on for the last 15 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Valdebebas in what was just the Belgian's second appearance in three months but Madrid could not find a way through.
  • Atletico are now two points clear at the top of La Liga and can extend that advantage to five by winning away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Barcelona could pull level on points with Real Madrid if they overcome Villarreal.

Madrid, Spain

