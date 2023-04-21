Shollei wants ex-internationals involved in football management

Former Tusker and Harambee Stars player Sammy Shollei has embarked on a drive to get foreign-based former players more involved in the running of local football and other sports disciplines.

Shollei says he believes these former players, some of whom are well established in the countries they have settled in, will bring in the much-needed experience as well as connections to help develop local sports.

“I have been in touch with these legends and they are in agreement that they must come on board and develop our sports,” he said.

Related Radull to chair Talanta Hela sports technical committee Other Sports

Shollei played for Rivatex and Raymonds FC (both now defunct) in midfield before moving to Kenya Breweries (now Tusker).

He was part of the Kenya Breweries team that reached the final of the CAF Cup Winners' Cup in 1994. The Kenyan side failed to hang onto a 2–2 away draw to succumb to a shocking 3–0 loss at the hands of Zaire's DC Motema Pembe in the return tie in Nairobi.

He retired from club and international football in 1997.

His international career saw him earning 20 caps for Kenya. He is currently running a sports apparel firm based in Nairobi.

One of the ex-internationals Shollei has managed to lure into this plan is former Gor Mahia’s Sammy Owino “Kempes”, who is based in the United States.