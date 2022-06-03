Shock as Betsafe ends Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards sponsorship
What you need to know:
- AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia fans dance along Moi Avenue, Nairobi prior to the Madaraka Day Cup match between the two clubs on June 1, 2022 at the Nyayo National Stadium.
Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards suffered a major blow Friday after betting firm Betsafe terminated its partnership with one year left on the deal.
Betsafe and the two clubs signed a three-year shirt sponsorship deal worth Sh270 million for both teams cumulatively two years ago.
