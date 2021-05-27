Shock as Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates with Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane after scoring a goal during their Spanish league match against Granada FC at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on May 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jorge Guerrero | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He returned in 2019, winning a second La Liga crown in 2020 and the Spanish Super Cup.
  • Only 10 days ago Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, denied media speculation that he had already told his players that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Madrid, Spain

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.