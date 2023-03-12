Shock as two players die after being struck by lightning

Two football players were on Saturday evening struck dead by lightning while playing a friendly match in Kisii County.

Sammy Musa, 20, and Joshua Nyangaresi, 21, lost their lives during the friendly duel between local teams Manyansi FC and Nyagiti FC at Manyansi playgrounds in Kitutu Chache North Constituency.

Two more players were seriously injured but are in stable conditions after being rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Nyamira County, according to Kitutu Chache North Football Kenya Federation chairman Evans Akang’a.

“They were playing while it was raining. It is quite unfortunate that they lost their lives while playing a game that they loved most. As federation officials, we say sorry to the affected families,” Mr Akang’a told Nation Sport on phone.

Mr Akang’a appealed to the government to install lightning arrestors in primary schools because players use most of their playgrounds.