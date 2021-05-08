Shock as Simba-Yanga showdown postponed in Dar

The much-awaited "Kariakoor Derby" pitting eternal rivals Simba SC and Young Africans aborted on Saturday.

Yanga, the visiting team, vehemently protested the change to the kick-off time from 5pm to 7pm by the Tanzania Football Federation.

TFF communicated the change of kick-off time to both clubs on the match day, which is a clear violation of its rules and regulations.

TFF wanted the match delayed to give room for event where the country's second president, retired 95-year-old Ali Hassan Mwinyi, was launching a book on his political life.

The event, held at the State House, was attended by Tanzania President Samia Suluhu.

However, Yanga protested the decision saying the teams should have been informed of the change 24 hours before the initial kick-off time according to the TFF rules.

The record Tanzanian champions arrived on the pitch at 4pm and left some minutes after 5pm, while Simba came in at 6pm and started their pre-match warm up routine.

The postponement drew a lot of criticism with fans from both sides of the divide, who had thronged the 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to watch the derby, trading accusations and counter-accusations.

Michael Mwebe, a Dar es Salaam-based consultant on African football, told Nation Sport that rules have to be respected.

"It was a right call. It will make the concerned stakeholders reflect on the absurdity that was delaying kick off by two hours on a very short notice," Mwebe said.

"For so long, we have normalised the abnormal in our football, only a big team can stand up and say enough is enough. Fans and football have to be respected. You can't change kick off time for such a crucial match like you are playing with your bedroom light switch," he added.

The match would have played a role in deciding the destiny of the Vodacom Premier League title, Yanga are on 57 points just four points adrift of league leaders Simba SC. Simba have two games in hand and are chasing a fourth consecutive title.

"Fans, who had been urged to turn up early for the match, responded positively, the least that could have been done was to give them a honest explanation onwhy kick off was delayed. That was not done, instead TFF sent out a vague press release," added Mwebe.