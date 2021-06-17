Shock as Sergio Ramos quits Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos reacts after conceding a second goal during their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on May 5, 2021. Chelsea won 2-0.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is to quit the club, the La Liga giants announced Wednesday.
  • Real said there would be an "act of tribute and farewell" to Ramos on Thursday in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

Madrid, Spain

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.