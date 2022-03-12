Shock as Portugal detains rabbi over Abramovich naturalisation

Roman Abramovich

Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Portugal's Public Prosecution Service said late Friday that it has detained the leader of Porto's Jewish community, Daniel Litvak, as part of their investigation into possible cases of "influence peddling, active corruption, falsification of documents, money laundering or even tax evasion".

Lisbon, Portugal

