Shock as Covid-ravaged Brazil agrees to pull off Copa America

Evaristo SA | AFP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech during the announcement of sponsorship of olympic sports team by the state bank Caixa Economica Federal at Planalto Palace on June 1, 2021. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that, if it depends on his government, his country will host the 2021 Copa America, in a bid to reduce uncertainty over the hosting of the world's oldest national team tournament.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It has been an uphill battle to make the Copa America happen this year.
  • Already delayed by 12 months because of the pandemic, it was supposed to be co-hosted by Colombia and Argentina.
  • The decision has been swept up in politics in a Brazil deeply polarized by Bolsonaro.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

