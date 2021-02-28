Shimanyula eats humble pie as Leopards claw Homeboyz

AFC Leopards continued with their impressive form as they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in an exciting Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League game at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County Sunday.

Clyde Senaji and Elvis Rupia scored the goals for Ingwe, while Allan Wanga pulled one back for the hosts, whose owner Cleophas Shimanyula had promised his team would win this duel.

This result not only proved crucial to Ingwe's chances of winning its first league title in 22 year, but also ended Leopards five-match winless streak against the same opponent at this venue.

Hundreds of fans thronged the Bukhungu stadium with the hope of watching this match, but were denied entry by the mean-looking security detail manning the gates owing to a ban by the government on attendance of football games in a bid to tame the spread of Covid-19.

These supporters missed a fierce shot by Senaji, rumored to have put in a transfer weekend last week, which found its way into the net for the opening goal of the game with 10 minutes played.

The 13-time champions scored what turned out to be the winning goal 28 minutes later via deadly striker Elvis Rupia, who was set through on goal by the industrious Marvin Nabwire.

"It was a very competitive match and we had to be alert to the end to win the maximum points," said Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.