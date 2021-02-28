Shimanyula eats humble pie as Leopards claw Homeboyz

Ulinzi Stars' John Kago (left) fights for the ball with AFC Leopards' Said Tsuma during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • "It was a very competitive match and we had to be alert to the end to win the maximum points," said Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.
  • "We had to work very hard and will continue doing so because there is much potential in this squad to win something and make the fans happy. But we have not won anything yet."

AFC Leopards continued with their impressive form as they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in an exciting Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League game at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County Sunday.

