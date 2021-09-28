Sheriff stun Real Madrid with unlikely victory at Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Sheriff's players celebrate their second goal during their Uefa Champions League group D match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on September 28, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Madrid fell behind to Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's header in the first half but Karim Benzema's penalty appeared to have spared the blushes of the Spanish giants, only for Thill to snatch an incredible victory.

Madrid

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.