Sharks coach goes gaga over goal poacher Kapaito

Danson Kago (left) of Mathare United attempts to dodge Sylvester Owino of Kakamega Homeboyz during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s ASK showground on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureihi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno  &  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Misfiring Ulinzi Stars go down again, this time to City Stars
  • Kariobangi striker nets 20th season goal to lead his club past Rangers at Ruaraka grounds

Kariobangi Sharks FC coach William Muluya yesterday showered Erick Kapaito with praise after the striker scored his 19th goal in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League that helped them thumped Posta Rangers 3-0.

