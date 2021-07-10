Sharks coach goes gaga over goal poacher Kapaito

Kariobangi Sharks FC coach William Muluya yesterday showered Erick Kapaito with praise after the striker scored his 19th goal in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League that helped them thumped Posta Rangers 3-0.

Midfielder Patilah Omotto accounted for Sharks’ two other goals in the match staged at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

At the Agricultural Society of Kenya Showground in Nakuru, Ulinzi Stars suffered their third defeat in a row, going down 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars.

Kakamega Homboyz beat relegation threatened Mathare United 4-2 at the same venue.

Kapaito gave Sharks the breakthrough on four minutes from the spot after defender Michael Apudo handled the ball in the box.

While the mailmen, who have been impressive since the arrival of coach Stanley Okumbi in February, pressed high for the equaliser, Omotto struck late in both halves to seal Sharks’ 11th victory of the season.

“It is very good if he (Kapaito) scores and the team wins. I really wish and pray for him to get past the 20-mark (goals) because he has been doing a good job,” said Muluya.

Sharks are fifth on the log with 38 points while Posta are 13th on 26 points.

Okumbi admitted that his side were overpowered in the match.

For Ulinzi, despite fielding a revamped side, resting off colour goalkeeper James Saruni for Timothy Odhiambo and introducing goal poacher Enosh Ochieng who had been away on national duties, they could still not find their winning ways.

City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkirui made good use of a neat pass from Anthony Kimani to stab the match opener in the seventh minute. Bolton Omwenga doubled the lead three minutes later with a stunning free-kick.

“Ulinzi Stars played a hard game and I came prepared to dismantle their attacking style,” said an elated City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic.

“It’s increasingly becoming embarrassing to lose home matches against weak opponents whom we have beaten in the past. We need a serious soul searching to recover from these kinds of losses,” said Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

City Stars are sixth on 36 points while Ulinzi are 10th on 28 points.

Mathare put up a gallant fight against Homeboyz, but their defense crumbled in the second half to compound their woes.

Shami Kibwana, who was the toast of Homeboyz grabbed the match opener in the ninth minute slotting home past Mathare’s goalkeeper Job Ochieng’.

On resumption the “Slum Boys” changed their attacking pattern and in the 56th minute their efforts were rewarded when John Mwangi cancelled the lead.

Mathare made dangerous raids in the Homeboyz territory and in the 64th minute John Mwangi scored his second goal to restore parity.

Moses Mudavadi and Kibwana ensured Homeboyz bagged maximum points with late strikes.