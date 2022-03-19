Shame as referees fail to show up for Muhoroni-Seal match over insecurity

National Super League (NSL) side Murang’a Seal on Saturday failed to play their second match in a row after officials failed to show up for their match against Muhoroni Youth.

Last week, their match against Naivas FC failed to kick off after match officials failed to show up at their St Sebastian Park citing security reasons.

Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Caretaker Committee had instructed Murang’a Seal not to host their home matches at their stadium over alleged cases of insecurity.

This is after chaos erupted during their match against Fortune Sacco on March 2, a match that finally ended in a 4-4 draw.

The abandoned match on Saturday was to mark round 17 of the NSL fixtures and was slated for Muhoroni Stadium but was not played after the match officials failed to show up.

Sources who spoke to Nation Sport said the officials had said the environment at the stadium makes it dangerous for the players and match officials during matches.

In 2017, Muhoroni Youth was banned from hosting their home matches at Muhoroni Stadium over hooliganism.

Muhoroni Youth assistant coach Fredrick Onyango disputed claims that their home ground was hostile for visiting teams saying it was normal criticism from other teams.

"It’s true that our match against Murang'a Seal was not played because there were no match officials. I don’t know why they did not come and it is not our fault. We are now preparing for our next match against Kisumu All Stars," he said.

Murang'a Seal head Vincent Nyaberi regretted that the club had spent a lot of money to prepare the team only for the match not to be played.

“I am disappointed with what has happened. Imagine preparing a team the whole week, travelling more than 300km to the Nyanza region but the match is not honoured,” he said.

Murang’a Seal, who were last week docked three points and two goals by the FKF Caretaker Committee for abandoning their match against Zoo FC, are eighth on the table with 24 points from 15 matches.

Muhoroni Youth, who have garnered the same points, are ninth after 16 matches.

In another match played on Saturday, newcomers Mara Sugar held visiting Gusii FC to a 2-2 draw at Awendo Stadium in Migori County.

The Narok County-based side staged a fantastic comeback, coming from two goals down to manage the crucial point.

Elsewhere, Mwatate edged coastal counterparts SS Assad 2-1 at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi through goals scored by Babu Kisayi and Elly Saenyi, while Assad scored through Beja Nyamawi.

Kisumu All Stars returned home empty handed after losing 3-2 to hosts Dandora Love in an entertaining duel played at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi’s Eastlands.

Saturday results

Zoo FC 2 Kibera Black Stars 1