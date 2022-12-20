Shake and Win World Cup campaign powers Opera to the top

The "Shake and Win Campaign" which was run by Africa's top browser Opera Mini, has been a huge success, the company announced on Tuesday.

The campaign, which was run during the just concluded 2022 Qatar World Cup, catapulted Opera Mini into the number one downloaded app in Kenya the past weekend.

Shake and Win, which was dedicated to football’s greatest celebration, the World Cup, offered Opera fans the chance to win over $300,000 (Sh37 million) in prizes.

The campaign required users to shake their phone to potentially win airtime, cash prizes, or brand-new phones.

Football fans across the continent responded enthusiastically to the excitement of this year’s unforgettable tournament.

"Over 13 million people participated across the continent, shaking their phones over 1,000,000 times a day. More than 200,000 prizes have been won, with many grateful users taking to social media to comment on how much fun they’ve had with “Shake and Win.”

"Kenyans were especially caught up in the spirit of the fun, with daily shakes peaking at over 1,000,000 shakes in the app for the entire campaign across markets, and over 53,000 prizes given away in Kenya alone. New Kenyan users downloaded Opera Mini so much that it has reached number one in the Google Play Store there."

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday in a scintillating final which was decided on post-match penalties. They beat France 4-2 after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Just like the final, the Qatar World Cup delivered buckets of excitement.