Shakava nabbed by Police as Kimani, Oyemba find new clubs

Big spenders Kenya Police continued to flex their financial muscle in the January transfer window after roping in former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava.

Shakava joins the law enforcers from Gor Mahia at the expiry of his contract and will enroll at the Kenya Police Collège in Embakasi.

“It is true I have joined Kenya Police and will give my best on the pitch. I want to thank Gor Mahia where I also served as a captain on my return to the club last year from Nkana in Zambia;" Shakava told Nation Sport.

With the exit of Shakava, Philemon Otieno was named K'Ogalo captain, while striker Samuel Onyango will be his assistant.

Apart from Shakava, defender Frank Odhiambo also left the club and signed for Djugarden IF in Sweden.

Other former Gor Mahia players at Kenya Police include winger Clifton Miheso, centre back Musa Mohamed and midfielder Francis Kahata, who joined the club last week after parting ways with Ethiopian top flight side Sidama Coffee SC where he played for only four months.

Shakava joined Kenya Police just a day after the club signed former AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia.

Meanwhile, Kenya international Kevin Kimani says that he is excited to join Bandari FC.

The veteran midfielder, who has played for several clubs in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), was unveiled by Bandari on Wednesday.

But the club did not reveal the duration of his contract.

“I thank God for this good day. I am so excited to be here and I am ready to work,” said Kimani, who reportedly ended ties with struggling Wazito due to unpaid arrears.

Bandari becomes his seventh home in the local, top flight league.

Elsewhere, former AFC Leopards goal-keeper John Oyemba has joined Norwegian fourth tier side Fjellhamar FK.

In an official confirmation on Tuesday evening, the Norwegian club announced the signing of the Kenyan international on their social media pages.

“John has been here while studying we are delighted to welcome him at Fjellhamar FK,” the club portals added.