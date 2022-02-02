Shakava nabbed by Police as Kimani, Oyemba find new clubs

Harun Shakava

Harun Shakava (left) holds a Kenya Police jersey after signing for the club on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo John Ashihundu  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • With the exit of Shakava, Philemon Otieno was named K'Ogalo captain, while striker Samuel Onyango will be his assistant.
  • Apart from Shakava, defender Frank Odhiambo also left the club and signed for Djugarden IF in Sweden.

Big spenders Kenya Police continued to flex their financial muscle in the January transfer window after roping in former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava.

