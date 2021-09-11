Shabana to hold elective AGM

Shabana chairman Jared Nivaton

Shabana FC chairman Jared Nivaton (left) with Nairobi City Stars chairman Jonathan Jackson in a past match at Gusii Stadium on January 11, 2020.


Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

  • According to a circular released on Friday by club secretary general Peter Omwando, the meeting will be held on August 18 at Gusii Stadium
  • Shabana failed to secure promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after finishing eighth in the NSL with 51 points from 37 matches
  • The exercise will be handled by Football Kenya Federation Kisii Branch officials who have been tasked with conducting a free and fair election

National Super League side Shabana FC, has announced plans to hold an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in a move aimed at reorganising its management.

