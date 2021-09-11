Shabana to hold elective AGM

National Super League side Shabana FC, has announced plans to hold an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in a move aimed at reorganising its management.

According to a circular released on Friday by club secretary general Peter Omwando, the meeting will be held on August 18 at Gusii Stadium.

Shabana failed to secure promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after finishing eighth in the NSL with 51 points from 37 matches. The club failed to honour their last match of the season against Coast Stima due to financial constraints.

The 'Glamour Boys' were relegated from topflight league in 2006 after leadership wrangles rocked the club.

They further dropped to National Division One in 2014 before they made their way back to the National Super League in 2018.

“Shabana FC hereby notify all members of an AGM to be held on September 18, 2021. Among the agendas, there will be presentation of the 2020 accounts by the Auditor and elections,” read the circular in part.

According to the circular, the event will be attended by registered members who will elect the new club officials. Registration kicked off last year and is still ongoing.

The statement further noted that “any person aged 18 years and above shall on payment of membership fee be eligible to vie for any elective post. Office bearers to be elected for four years and they will be eligible for re-election”.

There will be eight elective posts among them chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary general and his deputy. Others are treasurer, deputy treasurer, organising secretary and three committee members.

Currently, there is no aspirant who has publicly announced interest in any of the said posts. The exercise will be handled by Football Kenya Federation Kisii Branch officials who have been tasked with conducting a free and fair election.

Registration is done at a standard fee of Sh1, 000 per member with the club targeting more than 10,000 members nationwide.

After the election, the club will adopt membership categories with annual or monthly subscriptions.

The categories will include: Gold, silver, bronze and ordinary. They will be classified this way with different rights and privileges.

Last week, the club vice chairman Nyandoro Kambi announced his resignation over what he termed as a personal decision.

"I officially resign as the vice chairman of Shabana because of personal responsibilities as I will be involved in campaigns for Borabu constituency. However, I will remain fan number one to assist the team when called upon" he said in a statement.

Kambi had been instrumental at the club since chairman Jared Nivaton's role became minimal.

Last year the county government of Kisii declined to honour its promise of giving the club Sh5m after officials allegedly failed to submit the required documents.

“As a county government we are willing to offer support since we love sports. However, we cannot give money to individuals whose agenda at the club is not known,” said the county executive for sports Duke Mainga.

He further noted that “We must have the names of the officials and the minutes that approved them to take office. The law requires documentation and the public finance act is very clear that one must provide the certificate.”

There are no minutes that approved the current officials to take office since the club has never conducted an election before.